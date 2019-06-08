Strong Winds Force Cancellation Of Oxford's Big Green Day Out

8 June 2019, 07:14 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 08:21

Oxford Big Green Day Out

Bad weather's forced the cancellation of Oxford's Big Green Day Out.

Dozens of stalls were due to be on Broad Street today - along with music, food and activities celebrating sustainable living.

But organisers say it'll be too windy for the gazebos used at the event.

Theyu've issued the following statement:


"Oxford City Council unfortunately has to announce the cancellation of Oxford's Big Green Day Out.

"The Met Office has forecasted wind speeds of up to 40mph during the event.

"These predicted wind speeds are double the recommended guidelines by the manufacturers of the gazebos used at the event - which has a maximum recommended wind speed of 20 miles per hour. 

"This decision was made to protect members of the public, and the stall holders and their prepared materials.

"It is the responsibility of the City Council, as the event organiser to ensure that our events are safe for all, and it is with great regret that this decision was made.

"There are over 60 other Oxford Green Week events taking place from tomorrow until Sunday 16 June. The events that are taking place tomorrow include: Fair Trade Recycles, Science Oxford Maker Club Juniors, Sing For Earth!, and Grand Opening of Flo's re-fill shop.

"You can find out more about all Oxford Green Week and the events at https://oxfordgreenweek.org/"

