Woman Critically Injured In Reading Crash

A woman's in a critical condition in the John Radcliffe in Oxford after two cars crashed in Reading.

A white BMW 320 and a silver Audi A3 collided at around 3.30pm on Sunday (April 21) at the junction of the A329 and A33.

The BMW was travelling southbound along the A329 and continuing right onto the A33, whilst the Audi was travelling along the A329 from the direction of the Oracle and heading north on the A329.

A female passenger of the BMW was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The drivers of both cars only suffered minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Jim Lovell, of Roads Policing Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Three Mile Cross, said:

“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident where sadly a passenger in one of the vehicles involved sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital.

“We would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen this incident.

“We would also appeal for anyone who could have been driving in the area at the time and may have a dash-cam that captured footage of the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 750 of 21/4.

“Reports can also be made online”