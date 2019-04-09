Bomb squad called to Newton Abbot

9 April 2019, 07:03 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 07:05

Devon & Cornwall police car

Police say a 200m cordon has been put in place, and nearby homes have been evacuated.

The Royal Navy bomb squad has been called to a house in Newton Abbot.

Police were called to a house in Spencer road yesterday afternoon at 4.15pm, following concern for the welfare of a man.

Paramedics treated the man, but he later died.

While at the house, police found what they're calling "a number of items which require expert analysis from specialist officers and the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Department [EOD]".

Firefighters were also called out and a 200m cordon was put in homes, and nearby homes evacuated.

Devon and Cornwall police say "Enquiries are at a very early stage but there is not believed to be any wider public risk at this time".

