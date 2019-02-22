Young boys thanks the heroes that saved him

A young boy who survived a near-drowning at a Devon swimming pool has thanked paramedic crews who saved his life.

The six-year-old was at the Riviera International Centre, Torquay in September with his younger brother and grandmother when he went underwater.

He was unconscious and not breathing, and needed urgent medical help.

A pool lifeguard and an off-duty nurse began CPR after he was pulled from the water.

SWASFT Student Paramedic Joe Cartwright, who was at the venue with his family, stepped in to help Riley to continue breathing, and to keep him warm.

He stepped in to continue the resuscitation effort and support the boy until ambulance crews arrived.

Paramedic crews provided additional treatment, before Riley was driven by ambulance to hospital where he stayed overnight.

Riley has autism and is now age seven.

He is still said to be traumatised by what happened on Saturday 15 September.

Tash, who was at home with her new-born baby at the time of the incident, said: "A normal Saturday morning almost turned into the worst of my life.

"I got a call to say Riley was face down in the deep end.

"But the lifeguard, the off-duty nurse, and the off-duty paramedic were amazing.

"They brought him back to life. I'm so thankful."