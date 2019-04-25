£5K Reward On Offer Following Pensioner’s Death Days After Terrifying Burglary

25 April 2019, 15:09 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 15:12

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information about a burglary which took place earlier this year at 83-year-old Betsy Malpass’s home in Dudley.

Four intruders tricked their way into her home on Corporation Road in Kate’s Hill at around 3pm on Friday 8 February by pretending to be from a water company.

During the ordeal Betsy was forced to sit on a chair while her mobile phone was put under a running tap and her entire life savings were stolen.

It is believed the offenders arrived and left in a black Audi S-Line car.

The suspects are all described as white men.

The following weekend Betsy was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of hospital staff and medics she sadly died three days later.

 

