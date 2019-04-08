7th Teenager Arrested Over Wolverhampton Murder

8 April 2019, 14:08 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 14:09

Keelan Wilson Wolverhampton stabbed murder west mi

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy almost a year on from his death.

Keelan Wilson was injured following reports of violent disorder involving a group of people in Langley Road in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, at about 11pm on May 29.

He was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but died a short time later.

Wolverhampton Police said the 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

Six other teenagers had previously been arrested in connection with the teenager's murder and have been released pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, from the homicide unit, said: "This is a further significant development in our investigation. We continue to work on a number of leads and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has provided us with information.

"The investigation into Keelan's tragic death remains ongoing and we are determined to bring his killer or killers to justice.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this complex case and six people have been arrested as part of our enquiries and they have been released under investigation."

Mr Mallett added: "We continue to work around the clock to understand what happened and get answers for Keelan's family who are being kept updated with the latest developments."

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Antonio Boparan

Sutton Coldfield Death By Dangerous Driving Case Won't Be Referred

Children left in tears as horror film trailers shown before Peppa Pig film

Teen injured after fairground ride comes loose on Brighton Palace Pier

