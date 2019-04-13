Alcohol Treatment Funding For Birmingham And Black Country

13 April 2019, 10:11 | Updated: 13 April 2019, 10:23

Teen drinking

Local authorities in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Stoke are to recieve over £1.2 million of funding for them to improve on and invest in facilities for people with alcohol problems.

This is the fourth time Public Health England (PHE) has led the programme of supporting drug and alcohol treatment through funding.

Birmingham will get the money for a new accessible alcohol support services in the heart of communities and Wolverhampton will get money to improve services.

Recovery for You is one of those, which supports people misusing. Heart spoke to Ollie who volunteers there.

 

 


In total 23 projects have been awarded by PHE, costing £6 million.

It's after bids were made from each area which focused on improving access to alcohol treatment and meeting the needs of parents, or people experiencing rough sleeping, who have alcohol problems

