Alcohol Treatment Funding For Birmingham And Black Country

Local authorities in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Stoke are to recieve over £1.2 million of funding for them to improve on and invest in facilities for people with alcohol problems.

This is the fourth time Public Health England (PHE) has led the programme of supporting drug and alcohol treatment through funding.

Birmingham will get the money for a new accessible alcohol support services in the heart of communities and Wolverhampton will get money to improve services.

Recovery for You is one of those, which supports people misusing. Heart spoke to Ollie who volunteers there.

#LISTEN Ollie, a recovering alcoholic from #Wolverhampton who volunteers at @RecoveryNearYou speaks to #HeartNews about the city getting govt funding to help those with addictions.



He told us families often need help too. pic.twitter.com/LRoc7pZVJQ — Heart West Midlands News (@HeartWMidsNews) April 13, 2019



In total 23 projects have been awarded by PHE, costing £6 million.

It's after bids were made from each area which focused on improving access to alcohol treatment and meeting the needs of parents, or people experiencing rough sleeping, who have alcohol problems