Arrests after fatal Black Country hit and run

Two men have been arrested after a woman was killed in a hit and run in Walsall this week.

Kulvinder Kaur, who was 52, was walking along Cavendish Road, Beechdale shortly after 1pm on Thursday (12 September) when she was hit by a grey Peugeot 206.

She passed away at the scene.

Two men, aged 21 and 27, have handed themselves into police and been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. They both remain in police custody.

The car believed to have been involved in the collision has been recovered in nearby Gurney Road and is now undergoing forensic examination.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation and continue to appeal for anyone with any information to contact us.

“We are still keen to hear from any witnesses and particularly anyone with dashcam footage who could assist our investigation.

“I strongly believe that the occupants are local to the area and I would urge anyone with information about the vehicle or the occupants to contact us.

“Our thoughts remain with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers.”