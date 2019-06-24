Ashleigh Barty Wins Birmingham Classic

24 June 2019, 06:47 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 06:52

Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty hit her way into the history books at the Edgbaston Priory Club on Sunday, beating Julia Goerges 6-3 7-5 to win the Nature Valley Classic.

23 year-old Barty is the first Australian to reach No.1 since Evonne Goolagong in 1976 and is also the first Australian ever to lift the Maud Watson Trophy in Birmingham. 

 

Sunday’s final marked her twelfth match win a row during the month which has seen her play the best tennis of her career, win her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, conquer the strongest player field ever seen at the Nature Valley Classic and take top spot in the rankings for the first time in her career. 

It's just hard to put into words what we have been able to achieve over the last few years and to be where we are now is just incredible. To be mentioned in the same sentence as Evonne is incredible. she is an amazing person, and what she has done in her career was incredible and what she continues to do off the court for us as a sport is amazing.”

 

This was Barty’s sixth career WTA Tour title and her third of this year following her victories in the Miami Open in March and Roland Garros. This is Barty’s second British grass court title after last year’s victory at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham but her first on grass at WTA Premier level and therefore most prestigious. She is entered into next week’s Nature Valley International before heading into Wimbledon, almost certainly as top seed in the women’s draw.

It is always a goal to try and be the best. It's ultimately why we train, why we compete and play, but for it to happen in this way has been amazing,” said Barty. “It's a testament to all of my team who have put so much time and invested so much passion and energy into my career and try and make me the best that I can be.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennett

Who is Paris Bennett? Killer who features on Piers Morgan's Psychopath after murdering his sister Ella

TV & Movies

John Prescott in hospital after suffering stroke

UK & World

Sky News postpones debate as Boris Johnson fails to reply to invite

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This cleanser is non-irritating and formulated by dermatologists

YouTuber Nadine Baggott's must-have products for enviously clear skin

Beauty

We've done the hard work for your and rounded up the best Asian restaurants in London

London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more

Food & Health

Airlines have hiked up baggage prices so much that it now costs MORE to buy luggage space than a seat on the plane.

Airlines charging MORE to transport baggage than passengers

Travel

Could Tommy's ex Millie be heading into the villa?

Love Island fans think Tommy Fury's EX is about to enter the Love Island villa

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a Ghost dress today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's lemon print dress

Celebrities

Love Island fans praise Maura Higgins after she shuts down Tom Walker

Love Island fans praise Maura Higgins after she shuts down Tom Walker

TV & Movies