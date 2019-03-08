Birmingham Bin Strikes Called Off Over "New Offer"

Bin strikes in Birmingham have been suspended after a new deal was proposed by the city council and a union.

Unite said it is the first time an agreement that meets the union's expectations has been offered.

The industrial action by Unite concerns a row about alleged cash handouts to staff at the GMB union, who did not take part in strikes during 2017.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "The heads of settlement is a real breakthrough in negotiations.

"For the first time there is a deal on the table which meets Unite's members expectations, it is now imperative that Birmingham council's cabinet signs up to the deal.

"I am sure that Birmingham residents will be keeping their fingers crossed that the cabinet does the right thing and this long-running dispute is finally brought to a close."

Last month, The National Pest Technicians Association, a pest control body, warned the strikes pose a threat of rat infestation and said they are a "real threat" to public health.