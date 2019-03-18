Birmingham Hospital Registrar Jailed Over Underage Sex Chat

18 March 2019, 16:52 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 16:54

Dr Timothy Evans

A Birmingham emergency doctor has been jailed for engaging in online sex chats with a teenage girl.

Dr Timothy Evans, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth and Good Hope Hospitals as a registrar, encouraged the victim to reveal intimate parts of her body.

The 39 year old, from the Harbourne area of Birmingham was handed a two and a half year sentence and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

He's also been handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Police found that he'd set up a fake Skype profile and was using it to speak to a 13 year old girl back in February 2012.

Evans pleaded not guilty, but was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in December 2018, and sentenced on Friday March 15 2019.

