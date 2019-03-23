Birmingham Mosque Attacks: Man Released Without Charge

One of two men, arrested in connection with the attacks on five mosques in Birmingham, has been released without charge.

The investigation, involving counter-terrorism officers, began in the early hours of Thursday (21st) morning after four mosques had their windows broken with a sledgehammer overnight.

West Midlands Police said a 34-year-old man from Perry Barr handed himself into a city police station and has since been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage.

A 38-year-old man from Yardley, who was arrested after being detained by members of the community on Friday afternoon, has been released without charge and will face no further action.

Officers received reports of vandalism at Al Habib Trust in Birchfield Road at 2.32am and then attended a second attack at the Ghousia Mosque in Slade Road, Erdington, at 3.14am.

Patrols then started in areas with mosques and police came across further damage to Witton Islamic Centre in Witton Road, Aston, and Masjid Madrassa Faizal Islam on Broadway in Perry Barr.

At 10.04am, officers responded to a smashed window at Jamia Mosque on Albert Road, Aston, after pictures were circulated on social media.

The attacks were treated as linked but West Midlands Police and West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit are yet to establish a motive.

Police have said increased patrols will continue at key locations to reassure communities and security advice is being provided to religious establishments across the West Midlands.