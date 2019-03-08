Birmingham Mum Calls Out Home Secretary

A mum, whose son's were mugged at knife point, has confronted the home secretary in Birmingham today, on what he's doing to tackle violence on our streets.

Fiona Raychell challenged Sajid Javid on Northfield High Street.

She pressed Mr Javid for answers following two knife attacks on her two teenage sons in recent weeks.

It's as police chiefs made their case to the Home Secretary for extra funding to tackle knife crime.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson was there.

He told us that her comments reflected the feeling withing the wider community.

This week he announced an increase in officer numbers for West Midlands Police following a wide ranging efficiency programme, which has cut waste, delivered new technology and improved working practices.

Meanwhile One of Britain's most senior police officers has demanded "harsh" sentences for criminals caught carrying knives as the country's stabbings death toll continues to rise.

Andy Cooke, chief constable of Merseyside Police, said judges needed to get tough on people who end up before the courts for carrying weapons, and urged the Government to unite in tackling the issue of knife crime, "rather than putting an obstacle in the way at every turn".

His comments come in the wake of a string of fatal stabbings on Britain's streets which have prompted warnings of a "national emergency".