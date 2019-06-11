Birmingham Prisoner Jailed For Scoulding Fellow Prisoner

The 27-year-old refused to let him leave until he provided contact details for relatives who could provide up to £200.

He rang two family members using an illegal mobile phone claiming the inmate would be dead if they didn’t pay.

But before money could be transferred over to another person connected to Millar, he punched the man and poured boiling water over his groin, leg and forearm causing serious burns which required hospital treatment.

Millar, of no fixed address, was convicted of false imprisonment, assault and two counts of blackmail after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

DC Jim Farrell, from West Midlands Police prison-based team, said: "Millar is a dangerous man who showed no hesitation in using violence.

"He left another man with serious burns, but a joint investigation involving the police and prison has ensured he will be serving even more time behind bars."