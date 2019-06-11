Birmingham Prisoner Jailed For Scoulding Fellow Prisoner

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda 6:30am - 10am
11 June 2019, 07:16 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 07:21
A prisoner who poured boiling water over a fellow inmate after threatening to kill him unless he got him money for tobacco has been locked up for 11 years.
Marcus Millar was serving a sentence at HMP Birmingham when he forced another man into his cell and demanded cash in August 2017.
The 27-year-old refused to let him leave until he provided contact details for relatives who could provide up to £200.
He rang two family members using an illegal mobile phone claiming the inmate would be dead if they didn’t pay.
But before money could be transferred over to another person connected to Millar, he punched the man and poured boiling water over his groin, leg and forearm causing serious burns which required hospital treatment.
Millar, of no fixed address, was convicted of false imprisonment, assault and two counts of blackmail after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
DC Jim Farrell, from West Midlands Police prison-based team, said: "Millar is a dangerous man who showed no hesitation in using violence.
"He left another man with serious burns, but a joint investigation involving the police and prison has ensured he will be serving even more time behind bars."