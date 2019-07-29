Black Country Stabbing Turns Into Murder Investigation

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old was stabbed in the leg during a fight.

West Midlands Police said the man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the incident in Forge Road in Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday evening.

The force said that, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon.

The two suspects, both aged 18, remain in police custody, and a 19-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after handing himself in to police on Friday, has been released on bail.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray has been released pending further inquiries, the force added.

Police said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, from the force's homicide team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and we will have specialist officers supporting them at this distressing time.

"A young man has sadly lost his life, and we're working to establish the circumstances around his death.

"The fight took place near to Gabba's Bar, which is also known as Herberts Park Tavern, and we want to speak to everyone in the area at the time as we believe they could hold vital information about what happened in the moments leading up to this man's death."

She added: "CCTV is being reviewed and we continue to appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to them, to get in touch, as it could be vital to our investigation."