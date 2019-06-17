Body Found In Search For Murdered Dudley Woman

Julia Rawson disappeared from her home in Dudley on May 12th.

Police say the discovery was made in the Tipton area on Wednesday June 12th by specialist officers searching for the 42-year-old.

West Midlands Police said formal identification of the body is taking place and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Two men have been charged with Julia's murder and appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on May 27.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 28, of Mission Drive, Tipton, and David Leesley, 23, of Dereton Close, Russell's Hall, have both been remanded in custody.