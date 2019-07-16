Cadbury Create Chocolate Moon Landing

Chocolatiers at Cadbury World have celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1969 lunar landing by creating a space scene depicting Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon.

The model was fashioned at Bournville, Birmingham, using the equivalent of 400 standard bars of Dairy Milk, and is set to go on display at the city's Thinktank science museum.

Produced by chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban over five days, the tribute - dubbed Choc-ollo 11 by staff - weighs around 18kg.

Solid white chocolate was carved to resemble Armstrong's spacesuit, while his gloves, life support system and boots were made using melted chocolate.

Asked which parts were trickiest to create, Ms Oluban said: "Things like the flags, you have to be very careful when you're holding them, because if your hands are warm you can melt the chocolate.

"The rivets, things like that, just the various nuts and bolts... we have tried to make it look as authentic as we can."

The Apollo 11 mission lifted off on July 16 1969, and landed on the moon four days later.