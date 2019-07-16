Cadbury Create Chocolate Moon Landing

16 July 2019, 18:21 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 18:24

CADBURY MOON

Chocolatiers at Cadbury World have celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1969 lunar landing by creating a space scene depicting Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon.

The model was fashioned at Bournville, Birmingham, using the equivalent of 400 standard bars of Dairy Milk, and is set to go on display at the city's Thinktank science museum.

Produced by chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban over five days, the tribute - dubbed Choc-ollo 11 by staff - weighs around 18kg.

Solid white chocolate was carved to resemble Armstrong's spacesuit, while his gloves, life support system and boots were made using melted chocolate.

Asked which parts were trickiest to create, Ms Oluban said: "Things like the flags, you have to be very careful when you're holding them, because if your hands are warm you can melt the chocolate.

"The rivets, things like that, just the various nuts and bolts... we have tried to make it look as authentic as we can."

The Apollo 11 mission lifted off on July 16 1969, and landed on the moon four days later.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ursula von der Leyen: Merkel ally voted in as first female EU Commission president

UK & World

The Open: Tiger Woods trims schedule to prolong career

Sport

Harry Maguire included in Leicester squad for friendly against Scunthorpe

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The islander loves switching her hairstyles up

Top hairdresser explains how to easily style your hair like Love Island's Molly-Mae

TV & Movies

This is what you should do if you see a dog locked in a hot car

What to do if you see a dog locked in a hot car this summer

Lifestyle

How to transform your hair for festival season: From extensions to braids and a pop of colour

How to transform your hair for festival season: From extensions to braids and a pop of colour

Beauty

Much of hit comedy series Gavin and Stacey was filmed in South Wales.

Where is Gavin and Stacey set? Filming locations in Wales and Essex revealed

TV & Movies

Fans were NOT happy with Michael after the way he barked orders at Amber

Michael Griffiths slammed by Love Island viewers after treating Amber 'like a dog'

TV & Movies

Tameka is taking a break from EastEnders

EastEnders' Kim Fox to leave Albert Square as actress Tameka Empson wants to 'take a break' from soap

TV & Movies