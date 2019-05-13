Coventry Stabbing: Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Police investigating a stabbing in the Hillfields area of Coventry have charged a man with attempted murder.

A 31-year-old woman was found in Clarence Street, with stab wounds to her neck and chest just after 3.30am on Tuesday (7 May).

Factory worker Bartosz Konopacki, aged 25 from Hillmorton Road, Coventry, was arrested on Friday and will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today (13 May).

It’s believed the victim was attacked in Vauxhall Street, before knocking on a number of doors for help.

A passing motorist called an ambulance and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She has since been discharged to recover at home.

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation.