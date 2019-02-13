Coventry University Club Suspended Over Anti-Semitic T-Shirts

A university club in Coventry has been suspended after images of two students wearing t-shirts with anti-Semitic writing on them were put online.

The student union in the city believes the pictures were taken during an event for an SU affiliated sports club.

Its President Tochukwu Ajare released the following statement:

"We were made aware of images on social media of two of our students wearing t-shirts with anti-semitic and other offensive imagery and writing on them. We understand these pictures were taken during a social event for a CUSU affiliated sports club.

"We have immediately suspended the club while we look into the matter. We do not tolerate anti-semitism or any form of hate crime. We will fully support the university in any disciplinary action it may take."

Below the statement, the student union also reminded people that CUSU is a hate crime reporting centre.

Coventry University is yet to release a statement regarding the incident.