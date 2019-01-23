Eight Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured In Stafford Crash

An eight-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a collision in Stafford.

He was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital after being hit by a vehicle outside the King's Horse pub on Kingsway at around 5.50pm yesterday (22nd).

Staffordshire Police said a 32-year-old female motorist was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a positive breath test and remains in custody for questioning.

The force said the boy is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

The Staffordshire and West Midlands Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the incident have asked any witnesses to come forward.