Family Pay Tribute To Woman Killed In Birmingham Crash

20 August 2019, 12:30 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 12:33

sarah handley

The family of a woman who died during a police chase after the car she was in crashed have paid tribute to the "loved mother, daughter, sister and aunty".

Sarah Handley suffered fatal injuries when the blue Ford Fiesta she was travelling in struck another car in Crocketts Road, Birmingham, on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old, from West Bromwich, was taken to hospital where she died, West Midlands Police said.

Unemployed Adrian Paskin has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence, the force added.

The Fiesta had failed to stop for police a short time before it was found at 9.42pm.

Three people who were travelling in a Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and sent investigators to the scene.

Ms Handley's family, who are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer, said in a statement: "We are devastated to have lost Sarah who was a loved mother, daughter, sister and aunty.

"As a family we respectfully request privacy to grieve at what is a very difficult time for us."

Paskin, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on September 16, the force said.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

