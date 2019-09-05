Investigation into fatal Stafford house fire nearly concludes

5 September 2019, 06:21

Tributes Are Laid At Burnt Out Home Where Four Children Died
Tributes Are Laid At Burnt Out Home Where Four Children Died. Picture: Getty

The investigation into the cause of the house fire which led to the tragic deaths of four children in Stafford is continuing, with a conclusion expected in autumn.

Detective Inspector Alan Lyford, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We appreciate the community has been extremely supportive in Highfields and it is understandable there is a continuing demand for answers, but this has been a complex and lengthy investigation.

“I hope people understand that we owe it to the four children who tragically lost their lives to establish the circumstances of exactly what happened that day. We will conclude and update on this thorough and complex investigation as soon as we are able to.”

“We want to thank the community for their patience and support while we continue to investigate.”

A 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence following the fire have been released under investigation.

Henhurst Hill, Burton-on-Trent

Toddler found alive in house with two dead adults in Staffordshire

Loch Ness monster might be a giant eel, according to scientists

Toddler found alive in house with two dead adults in Staffordshire

