Former Teacher From Coventry Jailed For Grooming Boys

A former school teacher has been jailed for five years after admitting grooming children online and making thousands of indecent images.

Alaric Bristow was arrested during a warrant at his home address in Ventnor Close, Wyken, Coventry last September.

Electronic equipment was seized and detectives found meticulously organised evidence of online grooming, where the 31-year-old had set up fake social networking profiles of a 15-year-old girl which he used to encourage underage boys aged from 12-16 to share images and videos with him online. The library contained almost 5,000 images of children.

In January, Bristow pleaded guilty to 12 counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and 10 counts of making/possession of indecent images of children at Warwick Crown Court.

Detective Constable Ian Russell, from OCSET, said: “Bristow created folders and spreadsheets on his laptop in order to keep track of his numerous fake profiles and his large number of contacts, detailing the different stages of each ‘relationship’.

“Even after his initial arrest, Bristow could not abstain from his deviant behaviour and breached his bail conditions by obtaining a laptop and accessing the internet to continue offending. More than 1,000 images were found to have been stored.

“As a school teacher he was in a position of trust and should have known the devastating emotional effect this type of abuse can have on young people.

“I would like to thank those who have been brave enough to speak to us for their help in securing this sentence and also the partnership agencies for their collaborative support."