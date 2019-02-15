Former West Midlands Police Officer Sentenced Over Indecent Images

15 February 2019, 06:17 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 06:20

Lee Bartram West Midlands Police Officer Indecent

A former West Midland Police officer has been handed a suspended sentence for making and distributing indecent images of children.

Lee Bartram was sacked by the force last September at a special case hearing, after more than 450 images were found on electronic devices seized from his home.

Bartram, who admitted misconduct in public office, eight charges of making indecent images and two of distributing them, walked free from Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

The 44-year-old, of Bustleholme Lane in West Bromwich, was handed a 16-month sentence suspended for two years, and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Commenting after the case, West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said: "Inspector Bartram abused the trust afforded to his position as a police officer.

"Colleagues are disgusted and sickened by his actions. We rightly expect our officers to be exemplary role models.

"There is no place in policing for those who seek to abuse their position and this case illustrates that we will identify and bring to justice anyone who does."

