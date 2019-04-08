Former Worcestershire Cricketer on trial for rape

A cricketer accused of raping a woman in his team-mate's room has gone on trial for a second time.

Former Worcestershire CCC all-rounder Alex Hepburn denies raping the alleged victim in April 2017 at a flat he shared with England Lions batsman Joe Clarke.

At the start of Hepburn's re-trial on Monday, Judge Jim Tindal excused two potential jurors from sitting on the case after they indicated that they had formed views by reading previous media reports.

A panel of six men and six women was sworn in to try the case, which is expected to last for around a week at Worcester Crown Court.

Opening the facts of the case against 23-year-old Hepburn, prosecutor Miranda Moore QC showed jurors photographs of the two-bedroom flat he shared with Clarke in Portland Street, Worcester.

During the trial, jurors will hear evidence recovered from mobile phones, Ms Moore said.

After showing the jury panel a picture of a mattress on the floor of one of the bedrooms, Miss Moore told the court: "This is the room where the prosecution say the complainant in this case was raped by this defendant."

Ms Moore will continue her opening speech later on Monday.