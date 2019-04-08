Former Worcestershire Cricketer on trial for rape

8 April 2019, 14:12 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 14:15

court

A cricketer accused of raping a woman in his team-mate's room has gone on trial for a second time.

Former Worcestershire CCC all-rounder Alex Hepburn denies raping the alleged victim in April 2017 at a flat he shared with England Lions batsman Joe Clarke.

At the start of Hepburn's re-trial on Monday, Judge Jim Tindal excused two potential jurors from sitting on the case after they indicated that they had formed views by reading previous media reports.

A panel of six men and six women was sworn in to try the case, which is expected to last for around a week at Worcester Crown Court.

Opening the facts of the case against 23-year-old Hepburn, prosecutor Miranda Moore QC showed jurors photographs of the two-bedroom flat he shared with Clarke in Portland Street, Worcester.

During the trial, jurors will hear evidence recovered from mobile phones, Ms Moore said.

After showing the jury panel a picture of a mattress on the floor of one of the bedrooms, Miss Moore told the court: "This is the room where the prosecution say the complainant in this case was raped by this defendant."

Ms Moore will continue her opening speech later on Monday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Antonio Boparan

Sutton Coldfield Death By Dangerous Driving Case Won't Be Referred

Local News

Children left in tears as horror film trailers shown before Peppa Pig film

Showbiz

Teen injured after fairground ride comes loose on Brighton Palace Pier

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

yankee candle

Yankee Candle announces three new Easter 2019 scents

Beauty

Kelly and Sian got London home on Monday evening on Heart

Get Kelly Brook and Sian Welby's on-air looks: Buy Sian's leopard print shirt and Kelly's yellow top

Celebrities

Denise Welsh has lost two stone thanks to cutting out alcohol and going on a diet

Denise Welch weight loss in pictures: How the Loose Women star got her slimmer figure

Celebrities

This chickenpox remedy is an unusual one

Mum reveals her ‘unbelievable’ £1 chickenpox remedy

Lifestyle

Nicola McLean has opened up about her decision not to breastfeed her two sons

Nicola McLean refused to breastfeed her children as she didn't want to 'ruin' her implants

Celebrities

Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones

How tall is Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones, who is the Arya Stark actress’ boyfriend and what’s her net worth?

Celebrities