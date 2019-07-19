Four Charged Over Bedworth Murder

Four people have been charged as part of an investigation into the death of 33-year-old Daniel Pitham.

His body was discovered at a house in Bulkington Road, Bedworth in May.

Toni Allison, 33, of Abbey Street, Nuneaton has been charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice. Bradley Gane, 39, of Cattell Way, Bedworth is charged with one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of assisting an offender. James Gould, 35, of Hayes Lane, Exhall is accused of two counts of perverting the course of justice, and 28 year-old Lee Williams, of Beechwood Road, Bedworth is charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice