Four Charged Over Bedworth Murder

19 July 2019, 06:44 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 07:07

police tape

Four people have been charged as part of an investigation into the death of 33-year-old Daniel Pitham.

His body was discovered at a house in Bulkington Road, Bedworth in May.

Toni Allison, 33, of Abbey Street, Nuneaton has been charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice. Bradley Gane, 39, of Cattell Way, Bedworth is charged with one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of assisting an offender. James Gould, 35, of Hayes Lane, Exhall is accused of two counts of perverting the course of justice, and 28 year-old Lee Williams, of Beechwood Road, Bedworth is charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice

They will all appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court on 21 August 2019.

Scott Warner, 35, of Missing Oak Close, Bedworth and John Robert Allison, 33, of Bulkington Road, Bedworth, are due to stand trial for Daniel's murder next year.

