Fresh Plea A Year After Wolverhampton Murder

29 May 2019, 09:25

Keelan Wilson Wolverhampton stabbed murder west mi

West Mids Police say they're continuing to work to get justice for a family of a Wolverhampton teenager, stabbed to death in Merry Hill.

A year on from the death of 15 year old Keelan Wilson, detectives say they're working on a complex investigation but still need the public's help.

The teenager was found with fatal stab wounds on 29 May 2018 in Langley Road.

So far, nine teenagers have been arrested and released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, from the force's homicide team, said: "It is exactly a year on from Keelan's tragic death and we are just as determined now, as we were then, to get justice for his family.

"This is a complex investigation and there is ongoing work which is not always visible to the public.

"However, we continue to need your help in catching Keelan's killer or killers. I appreciate there may have been people who didn't feel they could speak to officers at the time due to a sense of misguided loyalty.

"But this a 15-year-old boy, who had his life ahead of him, who has been taken away at the hands of a knife and we need to ensure justice prevails. Any piece of information, however insignificant you feel it is, could be crucial in cracking the case."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Real Madrid leapfrogs Man Utd as Europe's most valuable club

UK & World

Handcuffs 244

Kidderminster Murder Charge After Body Find

Local News

Row over £400m debt linked to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe release is 'nonsense', says her husband

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Anton Danyluk is entering the Love Island villa... will he break a few hearts?

Who is Anton Danyluk? Scottish Love Island contestant's reality TV past revealed

TV & Movies

Fans are eager for another fix of the drama-packed dating series that helps reality stars find love.

Celebs Go Dating series 7: the OFFICIAL line-up of celebrities is here

TV & Movies

There's set to be trouble for Sharon and Phil

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell ‘pregnant’ in shock twist - but is toyboy Keanu Taylor the dad?

TV & Movies

Kit Harrington is staying at a private rehab facility in Connecticut

Kit Harington checked into rehab ahead of the Game of Thrones finale

Celebrities

Katie Price has been slammed on Instagram for a video of her daughter singing

Katie Price SLAMMED for 'inappropriate' video of Princess singing

Celebrities

How Anton Du Beke could look presenting This Morning with Holly Willoughby

Anton du Beke confirmed as new This Morning host

TV & Movies