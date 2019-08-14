Fundraising Page Set Up For Birmingham Police Officer

A fundraising page has been set up for a police constable who is facing "life-changing injuries" after he was run over by a suspected car thief.

Pc Gareth Phillips, who underwent surgery over the weekend, remains seriously ill and could be in hospital for several months, West Midlands Police said.

The 42-year-old was injured during a traffic stop in Birmingham on Saturday after his police car had been taken.

Pc Phillips was then involved in a collision with his vehicle and at one point was pinned beneath the BMW car.

Mubashar Hussain appeared in court charged with the traffic officer's attempted murder, following the incident in Moorcroft Road at about 4.45pm on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has been charged with a total of 13 offences after his arrest in the nearby Sparkbrook area of the city.

Hussain, formerly of Sherwood Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, is alleged to have caused serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving on the city's A41 Warwick Road, and wounding another police officer who suffered a cut arm.

He is accused of taking the police BMW without the owner's consent and driving it without a licence.

Hussain is further accused of four counts of assaulting other constables, driving while disqualified and two car thefts.

The thefts relate to a black Range Rover stolen on Friday, and a blue Range Rover Sport, taken on Saturday.

Now, colleagues of Pc Phillips have set up a fundraising page to support his family through the "difficult times that are to follow".

The description on the fundraising page reads: "On Saturday August 10 he attended an incident where it had been reported that a car had been stolen.

"During this incident Gareth was knocked down and driven over while trying to arrest one of the suspected thieves.

"This caused Gareth to sustain very serious injuries.

"He is now in intensive care having already had two emergency operations.

"He faces a very long road to recovery, which will include further operations and extensive rehabilitation.

"This Just Giving page has been set up by colleagues to raise money to support Gareth and his family through the difficult times that are to follow.

"The support that Gareth and his family have received from the public has been overwhelming and they have taken great strength from this. Many thanks to everyone for your love and support."

Providing an update on Pc Phillips's condition, West Midlands Police said on Twitter: "We continue to be overwhelmed by the messages of support that have flooded in from across the country for Pc Gareth Phillips, the traffic officer seriously injured when he was run over by a suspected car thief.

"Pc Phillips remains seriously ill in hospital today, but has been told about the countless goodwill messages and is very appreciative.

"It's a long road to recovery, he will require further surgery and he may be in hospital for several months.

"Colleagues have set up a fundraising page to support Gareth and his family through the months ahead.

"Anyone wanting to contribute can visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/GarethPhillips".