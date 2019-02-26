Gunman Jailed As CCTV Shows Birmingham Pub-Goers Flee

26 February 2019, 16:15 | Updated: 26 February 2019, 18:25

Jaekwon

A man's been jailed for a gangland shooting in Birmingham.

Jaekwon Marks blasted two shots from a handgun while parked at the Hunters Moon pub in Coleshill Road - last July

The 19 year old , from Selborne Road in Handsworth, missed his targets – leaving a Mercedes C200 with a bullet hole in its bonnet – before making off in a taxi he’d booked to nearby Chipperfield Road.

West Midlands Police detectives scoured CCTV and found footage of the 19-year-old getting into another taxi with several associates at the Bradford Arms in Chester Road moments before the shooting.

He's been locked up for 8 years and 9 months.

 

 

