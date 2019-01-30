Homeless Man Set On Fire In Coventry Park

30 January 2019, 06:07 | Updated: 30 January 2019, 10:17

Homeless

A homeless man was "deliberately" set on fire in a park after flammable liquid was poured on him.

West Midlands Police believe the victim had been sleeping when two people approached, poured lighter fluid over his hands and set him alight.

Officers said the man was initially thought to have suffered "severe burns" during the attack in the Swanswell Park and Pool area of Coventry.

The incident happened some time between 10pm on Saturday January 26 and the early hours of Sunday.

A funding page has since been set up by a woman who works at the hospital where the man was treated, aiming to raise £500 for him.

The force is asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

10cm of snow forecast as parts of UK set to freeze in -10C

UK & World

The Cut Out Girl wins Costa Book Of The Year

Showbiz

Arsenal in talks to sign Yannick Carrasco from Dalian Yifang

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News