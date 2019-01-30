Homeless Man Set On Fire In Coventry Park

A homeless man was "deliberately" set on fire in a park after flammable liquid was poured on him.

West Midlands Police believe the victim had been sleeping when two people approached, poured lighter fluid over his hands and set him alight.

Officers said the man was initially thought to have suffered "severe burns" during the attack in the Swanswell Park and Pool area of Coventry.

The incident happened some time between 10pm on Saturday January 26 and the early hours of Sunday.

A funding page has since been set up by a woman who works at the hospital where the man was treated, aiming to raise £500 for him.

The force is asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.