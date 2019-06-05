Hundreds Of New Ambulances Set For West Mids

5 June 2019, 10:13

SECAMB

West Midlands Ambulance Service is spending £40 million on three hundred new ambulances.

It's set to maintain its position of being the only service with no operation vehicles more than 5 years old.

We'll see the first vehicle arrive in August and they'll be fitted with the latest equipment, including defibrillators and monitors.

They'll be manufactured using VCS's unique 'Core Capture' to make sure the ambulances are the most lightest and technologically advanced in the world.

Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: "Along with our staff, our emergency vehicles are our most important assets. The five-year replacement policy means our staff are able to respond in a modern, high quality, ambulance fleet that is reliable and efficient and as comfortable as possible for patients and staff.

"The innovation also means that we are saving money which can be reinvested into providing additional paramedics, which can only be a good thing."

 

