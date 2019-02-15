Inquest Opens In To Stafford House Fire Deaths

The cause of death for four children killed in a house fire in Stafford has yet to be established, an inquest opener has heard.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and three-year-old Olly Unitt died in the blaze in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford, on February 5.

South Staffordshire's assistant coroner Margaret Jones officially opened the inquests of the four children on Friday, confirming all of them had been formally identified.

More than £30,000 raised for the family of the four children is to be put into a trust to help their brother.

The boy, named by trustees as two-year-old Jack, was taken to hospital after escaping from a first-floor window with his mother Natalie Unitt and her partner Chris Moulton.

Ms Unitt, 24, and Mr Moulton, 28, did not attend the brief two-minute hearing at Burton Town Hall.

A 24-year-old woman and a man aged 28 who were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter have been bailed by police investigating last week's fire.

A provisional inquest date for all four children was set for July 11 this year.