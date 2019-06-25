Kerry Foods Announces Planned Factory Closure In Burton

25 June 2019, 10:05 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 10:08

Kerry Foods Burton on Trent

Union officials have described Kerry Foods' planned closure of its factory in Burton-on-Trent, with the loss of 900 jobs, as a "crushing blow" for the area.

Unite said it would leave no stone unturned in helping its members affected by the announcement, and has already been in touch with brewer Molson Coors, the town's second largest employer, regarding employment opportunities.

Regional officer Rick Coyle said: "This is a calamity for Burton as Kerry Foods is the town's biggest employer.

"It is heartbreaking for the workforce, their families and, more widely, a crushing blow for the regional economy.

"This is a very sad day for Burton and the end of an era."

Unite said the closure was a result of Kerry Foods losing its contract to supply supermarket giant Tesco with ready-made meals.

Mr Coyle added: "The problem going forward is that there are not that many well-paid jobs in Burton and the vicinity to replace those that will be lost at the end of August.

"We have been in touch with Molson Coors to explore employment opportunities there. Also, we will help arrange a jobs fair at the site and assist our members with their CVs and advice on updating their skills."

The union said its staff will meet management on Friday to discuss an enhanced redundancy package for its members.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insurers book seat at Thomas Cook negotiating table

UK & World

A heatwave will arrive in the UK later this week

Heatwave to hit this week after severe flooding causes havoc across the UK

Weather

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge has a lookalike... but do you see the similarity?

A mum is convinced her daughter is the spitting image of Princess Charlotte... but what do YOU think?

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island fans spotted a continuity error

Love Island fans spot continuity error in Lucie Donlan meltdown scene

TV & Movies

Scarlett seemed to admit she married her fiancé in this bright pink dress - but later admitted it was a mistake

X Factor's Scarlett Lee 'marries' fiancé in Barbie style dress... but later claims it was her nephew's big day

Celebrities

These multi-purpose products can save you time AND space

These multi-purpose make-up sticks will streamline your beauty routine

Beauty

The 38-year-old presenter shared an adorable summer snap of herself with her 8-year-old daughter.

Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of 'beautiful' daughter Belle

Celebrities

Arabella modelled for the maternity section of ASOS

Love Island’s Arabella Chi models ASOS maternity wear in unearthed photos

TV & Movies

Korean beauty is notoriously innovative... and this body oil is no exception

This egg-based moisturiser is the latest Korean beauty must-have

Beauty