Life In Jail For Birmingham Killer

Donaldson

A man who fatally stabbed another man after a row outside a pub in the West Midlands has been jailed for life.

Carlton Junior Donaldson stabbed Daniel Baird in the chest in an area of Digbeth in Birmingham in the early hours of 8 July 2017.

Witnesses described seeing 24-year-old Donaldson - who was aged 22 at the time - lashing out wildly with a combat-style knife before fatally wounding Mr Baird.

The 26-year-old, from Yardley, was driven to hospital alongside pal Dale Scott who’d also been stabbed - but minutes into the journey collapsed and was soon pronounced dead.

Trouble flared at around 4am in the Forge Tavern.

 

Daniel’s mum Lynne Baird thanked the “tireless" work of West Midlands Police detectives in helping secure justice for their family.

She added:" Thanks to the tireless work of West Midlands Police and everyone else involved we are relieved Carlton Donaldson has been convicted of the murder of our lovely son, Dan.
We hope that he will never be able to inflict such hell on another family.


West Midlands Police pushed for an expedited review of the Forge Tavern’s licence in the immediate aftermath of the murder; the venue was closed down and has never since reopened as a pub.

