LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS - 2019 2 May 2019, 22:00 Click here to see who has won in your local elections across the West Midlands: LOCAL ELECTIONS: BIRMINGHAM: Solihull COVENTRY: Coventry BLACK COUNTRY: Dudley Sandwell Walsall Wolverhampton STAFFORDSHIRE Cannock Chase Lichfield Tamworth East Staffordshire South Staffordshire Stafford Staffordshire Moorlands Stoke WORCESTERSHIRE Bromsgrove Malvern Hills Redditch Wychavon Wyre Forest Worcester WARWICKSHIRE Rugby Stratford-on-Avon Warwick SHROPSHIRE Telford & Wrekin