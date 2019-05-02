LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS - 2019

2 May 2019, 22:00

Ballot Box

Click here to see who has won in your local elections across the West Midlands:

LOCAL ELECTIONS:

BIRMINGHAM:

Solihull

COVENTRY:

Coventry

BLACK COUNTRY:

Dudley

Sandwell

Walsall

Wolverhampton

STAFFORDSHIRE

 
 
 
 
 

WORCESTERSHIRE

 
 
 
 
 

WARWICKSHIRE

 
 
 
SHROPSHIRE
 
 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bolton end Laurence Bassini takeover talks

Sport

Tommy Robinson: Punches thrown as milkshake thrown over far-right figure

UK & World

Andy Ruiz Jr warns Anthony Joshua that muscles count for nothing in world title bout

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new range launches in stores tomorrow

Urban Outfitters collaborate with Laura Ashley for new floral clothing range

Lifestyle

Bethany Platt

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon QUITS role as Bethany Platt on soap

TV & Movies

Nadia and the royals

Nadia Sawalha furiously rants over Meghan and Harry’s lack of royal baby updates

TV & Movies

Could you land the dream job?

This dream job will pay you £500 to be pampered in a spa and test infinity pools

Lifestyle

The lady posted on MumsNet to check if she was out of line

Woman on MumsNet slammed for getting Hollywood wax before giving birth

Lifestyle

4000 people criticised the man's argument

Man sparks fury by asking Reddit if he can kick his pregnant wife out of their home

Lifestyle