Machete Attack In Coventry City Centre

16 July 2019, 10:14 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 10:21

Police

West Midlands Police are investigating after a man was slashed with a machete in Coventry.

The force is treating it as a targeted attack. 

A group of around five men attacked the 34-year-old off Palmer Lane just before 4.30pm yesterday (15th July) and left him with cuts to his arms and chest; the victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. 

A woman he was with also suffered minor injuries. Enquiries are underway to identify and arrest the men responsible and our officers are scouring CCTV in the city centre. No arrests have been made at this stage.

