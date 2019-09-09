Man Admits Hitting A West Midlands Police Officer With A Police Car

29 year old Mubashar Hussain has pleaded guilty to seriously injuring West Midlands Police Officer Gareth Phillips who was run over by police car in Birmingham

A dangerous driver who left a West Midlands Police officer critically injured when he ran over him in a police car is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Mubashar Hussain, 29, (pictured below) pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 9th of September, to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to PC Gareth Phillips.

PC Phillips had been responding to reports of a stolen car on Moorcroft Road in Moseley on 10 August at around 4.45pm.

When he arrived, he found Hussain in the driver’s seat of a stolen Range Rover Evoque and Ahsan Ghafoor (Pictured below) in the passenger seat.

A struggle ensued as Hussain resisted arrest. During the struggle with PC Phillips and other officers at the scene, Hussain was tasered.

But he managed to break free and get into a police BMW parked behind the stolen car.

He sped away, driving over PC Phillips as he fled the scene.

He drove dangerously towards Sparkbrook, where he abandoned the vehicle and was arrested.

Hussain, of no fixed address, appeared via video link to plead guilty to the wounding as well as two charges of thefts of Range Rovers, dangerous driving, and two charges of disqualified driving, assaulting three further police officers, and aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance or licence.

Ghafoor, 24, of Fulham Road, Sparkhill, pleaded guilty to the thefts of the Ranger Rovers, as well dangerous driving and driving without insurance or licence.

Both were remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on 15 October.

PC Phillips remains in hospital in a stable condition (Pictured above by West Midlands Police on 5th of September).

He’s now been moved from the intensive treatment unit onto a general ward, and is comfortable and in good spirits.

He and his family have been overwhelmed by messages of support and they have asked that their heartfelt thanks be passed on to everyone who has been in touch.