Man Arrested In Connection With Wolverhampton Murder

6 March 2019, 19:09 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 19:12

Detectives investigating the death of Cameron Wilkinson have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of his murder.

Mr Wilkinson was found with serious injuries in Chadwick Close, Merry Hill, on Tuesday 19 February.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man handed himself in to police.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse from the force’s homicide team, said: "A man has sadly lost his life and we’re continuously working to establish the circumstances around what happened.

