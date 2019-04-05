Man Arrested Over Child Abduction In Birmingham

5 April 2019, 05:02 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 05:07

Lights on top of a police car

West Midlands Police say a five-month-old boy missing from Sutton Coldfield has been found safe and well.

An appeal was launched on Thursday evening to track down a 35-year-old James man who is known to the child's mother.

West Midlands Police announced at about 10.15pm that the baby had been located.

It said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

A force spokesman said: "The missing baby boy has been found safe and well.

"A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is currently in custody. A huge thank you to everyone for all your support."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pub Bombings

Inquest Rules Victims Of Birmingham Pub Bombings 'Unlawfully Killed'

Local News

Green risks new pensions row over Topshop funding cut

UK & World

Sergio Aguero in contention for Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The funeral for Mike Thalassitis is being held today

Mike Thalassitis funeral: Love Island and TOWIE stars gather to pay respects

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - March 5, 2019

Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

TV & Movies

The 'consent condoms' are currently available in Argentina

You can now buy 'consent condoms' that can only be opened by two people

Lifestyle

Sean Slater is returning to EastEnders

Sean Slater to return to EastEnders as mum Jean battles cancer

TV & Movies

The couple have been blasted for their 'cruel' prank

YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry

Lifestyle

Holly and Stacey were quizzed on their sex lives in last night's episode

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon shock Celebrity Juice viewers with VERY x-rated sex confession

Celebrities