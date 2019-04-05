Man Arrested Over Child Abduction In Birmingham
5 April 2019, 05:02 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 05:07
West Midlands Police say a five-month-old boy missing from Sutton Coldfield has been found safe and well.
An appeal was launched on Thursday evening to track down a 35-year-old James man who is known to the child's mother.
West Midlands Police announced at about 10.15pm that the baby had been located.
It said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.
A force spokesman said: "The missing baby boy has been found safe and well.
"A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is currently in custody. A huge thank you to everyone for all your support."