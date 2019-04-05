Man Arrested Over Child Abduction In Birmingham

West Midlands Police say a five-month-old boy missing from Sutton Coldfield has been found safe and well.

An appeal was launched on Thursday evening to track down a 35-year-old James man who is known to the child's mother.

West Midlands Police announced at about 10.15pm that the baby had been located.

It said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

A force spokesman said: "The missing baby boy has been found safe and well.

"A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is currently in custody. A huge thank you to everyone for all your support."