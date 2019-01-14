Man Charged After Arrest At Birmingham Airport

A 51 year-old man from Staffordshire, arrested at Birmingham Airport, has been charged.

Thomas Kavanagh, from Tamworth, was detained at the airport on Saturday (12th) as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

Kavanagh was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunitions, as well as money laundering.

NCA officers, supported by colleagues from Ireland's National Police and Security Service, and Staffordshire Police, conducted a number of searches and recovered a combination torch and stun gun - which is illegal to own and possess in the UK.

Kavanagh has now been charged with possession of a Section 5 firearm, remanded in custody and will appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates' Court on Monday (14th).

The NCA said a 20-year-old man arrested alongside Kavanagh at Birmingham Airport has been released under investigation.

A third man, aged 19, was also arrested and released under investigation.