Man Dies In Wolverhampton Motorbike Crash

West Midlands Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash involving a car and motorbike in Wolverhampton.

It happened just afte 9 o'clock on Wednesday night in Bilston.

Officers were called to Bradley Lane just after where a 20-year-old man was found with injuries and sadly died at the scene.

It’s believed the man was a passenger on the motorbike which collided with the car; his family are now being supported by specialist officers.

The rider of the bike made off from the scene and enquires are underway to trace him.