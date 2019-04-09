More Teenagers Arrested Over Wolverhampton Murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Keelan Wilson in Wolverhampton have arrested two more teenagers.

The pair, aged 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and will be questioned later today (9th).

Police were called to reports of a group of youths fighting on Langley Road in the Merry Hill area of the city at around 11pm on 29 May last year.

15-year-old Keelan died from stab wounds.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (8 April) has now been released pending further investigation.

Six other teenagers have been arrested in connection with Keelan’s murder and have all released pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “These arrests are a further key development in our investigation.

“My dedicated team of detectives continues its efforts to get answers for Keelan’s family and bring those responsible for his death to justice."