Construction worker charged with Birmingham father's death

9 September 2019, 05:24

Dale Grice
Dale Grice. Picture: West Midlands Police

A Birmingham man who was fatally stabbed in broad daylight has been named after a suspect was charged with his murder.

Father-of-two Dale Grice, was stabbed to death outside a property in Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding, shortly before 7am on Saturday. The 32 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man was arrested shortly after Mr Grice's death and charged with murder on Sunday.

Construction worker, Ravinder Heer, from Pimpernell Drive in Walsall, will now appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later today.

In a statement, the victim's family said: "Dale was very popular and loved by everybody; he didn't have a bad bone in his body. He had an infectious smile that would light up a room and now he lights up the sky.

"His family and friends are left devastated. He leaves behind his eight and six-year-old daughters, his sisters, his mother, his aunties and uncles and his nan. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him."

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our sympathies are with Dale's family at this desperately sad time. We have specialist officers supporting them after hearing such terrible news.

"Although we have charged a man with Dale's murder, our investigation continues and we still welcome information about the circumstances of his death."

Police previously asked for two men and a woman, seen leaving the scene, to come forward as potential witnesses.

