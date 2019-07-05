Murder Investigation After Birmingham Man Kidnapped And Tortured Dies

5 July 2019, 12:37 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 12:41

Tomasz Samel

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man three months after he was kidnapped from his Birmingham home and tortured.

Polish national Tomasz Samel, aged 45, was taken from his home on Raleigh Close, Handsworth, in a white van by men police are now trying to identify.

They escorted him to the vehicle, a white Peugeot Boxer, before driving away, at around 8.45am on 27 March.

At 10.45pm that day, he banged on the door of a property in Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, to get help.

Suffering from 75 per cent burns, he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Mr Samel died in a specialist burns unit in Liverpool on 21 June.

Today officers launched a major appeal to establish the identity of his killers, as they released clear CCTV footage of two suspects. 

They are also trying to establish the current location of the van, which was displaying the registration OY55 MVT. It had previously been seen in Bristol and the Banbury area of Oxfordshire.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Temperatures look set to hit the high twenties this weekend

Weekend weather UK: Britain to swelter in 28°C heat as hottest day of Wimbledon approaches

Weather

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not have a choice but to reveal Archie's godparents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be forced to reveal Archie’s godparents

Royals

Slavery ring that forced 400 people to work for 50p a day is broken

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

PLT shopper Georgia was horrified to find the spiders in her order

PrettyLittleThing shopper horrified to find LIVE spiders in her clothes order

Fashion

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning

Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

Celebrities

Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party.

Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party

TV & Movies

Home and Away has been on air for 31 years

Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV

TV & Movies

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?

Celebrities

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Celebrities