Murder Investigation In Wolverhampton After Man Found With Fatal Injuries

A murder investigation's been launched after a man died in Wolverhampton.

Officers were called to Chadwick Close in the Merry Hill area at around 6.20pm on Tuesday (19th).

A man in his 20's was found injured in the street, and later pronounced dead.

A cordon has been put in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force's homicide team, said: "A man has sadly lost his life and we are working to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information which can assist our investigation."