Murder Investigation Opened After Child Dies Months On From Rugby Fire

A five year-old boy has died after a house fire in Rugby in November 2018.

The child died in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday 21 March) morning.

The fire happened in the early hours of 15th November 2018 in Wentworth Road.

Two people arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident remain on police bail until April.

A 21-year-old man from Rugby was arrested the same day as the incident.

A 28-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested in January.

Detective Inspector Teresa McKenna, from the Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit, said: "We're sad to report that the boy injured in

the fire has died and as a result this has now become a murder investigation. We remain committed to establishing the exact circumstances

leading up to the fire and continue to appeal to the public for any information that could help with our investigation."