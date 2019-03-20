Nearly Half Of Racial And Religious Hate Crime Investigations Closed By West Midlands Police Without Suspect

20 March 2019, 05:56 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 06:24

Hate crime

Police forces in some parts of the country are closing nearly a half of investigations into racially and religiously-aggravated offences without identifying a suspect, new analysis shows.

In the 12 months to September 2018, 44% of such offences recorded by West Midlands Police were shut with no suspect in the frame.

Other forces closed around a third, including British Transport Police (37%), Northumbria (33%) and Sussex (31%).

The offences, all of which are defined as hate crimes, include racially or religiously aggravated assault, harassment and criminal damage.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission described the figures as "disappointing", adding that victims of these offences often don't report what has happened to them "as they feel that the police won't take the incident seriously or have the power to act".

Independent charity Victim Support warned the figures could undermine public confidence in the ability of the justice system to report hate crime.

Chief Inspector Tony Morriss from West Midlands Police said: "We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously, as such behaviour is completely unacceptable within our many diverse and multi-cultural communities.

"It has historically been an under-reported crime and it is encouraging more victims are willing to come forward and confide in our officers. We are determined to bring offenders to justice and follow all active lines of inquiry to trace suspects.

"On occasions where there are no witnesses or CCTV, such as vandalism, it may not be possible to identify any suspects. But reporting such crimes helps with our intelligence gathering and can identify any patterns or links between crimes. This can help us to do more to tackle hate crime in the future."

Latest News

See more Latest News

B&Q owner Kingfisher seeks new boss as profits tumble

UK & World

Theresa May to request only 'short delay' to Brexit in letter to EU

UK & World

LGBT Flag

Four More Birmingham Schools Suspend LGBT Lessons

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jamie and Louise pictured in 2016, a year before their split

Harry Redknapp: 'I don't get involved in Jamie's love life'

Showbiz

Mel B mansion home asset

Inside Mel B's £5 million Hollywood mansion: Spice Girl puts lavish house up for sale

Showbiz

Could Dawn Ward be getting her own show?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward teases spin-off series: ‘I’ve got a lot more to show’

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s double denim ensemble

Celebrities

Could Taylor Ward be heading for Love Island 2019?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward drops huge hint daughter Taylor is heading for Love Island 2019

Celebrities

Sophie Gradon tragically died last year

Sophie Gradon: Inquest in to Love Island star's death postponed

Celebrities