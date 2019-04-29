Officer Investigated After Trampoline Footage In Coventry Emerged

A policeman who was filmed trampolining while on duty is facing an inquiry into his behaviour.

The Sun reported the officer performed somersaults in the back garden of a property in Coventry last Friday during a drug-related investigation.

The officer, who was caught on camera by a neighbour, removed his kit belt before using the trampoline, and was watched by a laughing colleague.

West Midlands Police have issued a statement confirming it's aware of video footage being circulated that "shows a police officer on a trampoline."

Supt Jenny Skyrme, from the Force Response team, said: "We expect our officers to have the highest standards in their conduct and behaviour and sadly, this appears to fall short of that.

"Our Professional Standards Department have been informed who will review the matter to determine if there is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour."