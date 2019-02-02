Paddle Boarding Club In Worcestershire Helps Clear Waters Of Plastic

A paddle boarding club in Worcestershire is using its access to the water to help clear it of plastic and rubbish.

Bonkers Activities’ members have already hauled out a heap of carelessly cast off rubbish, including plastic bottles, cans and a bike.

The Club, based at the Pershore Riverside Centre, will continue the year-round litter pick from the town’s lock up to the weir at Wyre Piddle, where the Trust (ANT) is based.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Club on board to help us to protect our river and the environment,” says the charity’s Chief Executive Clive Matthews.

“The ANT team clears litter as it maintains the river, but it’s easier for paddle boarders to access harder to reach areas, such as shallows, where rubbish can get trapped.”

Paddle boarding club @BonkEvesham is putting their access to the River Avon to good use, in clearing hard-to-reach places of plastic & rubbish



The Club was inspired to join the front line in the war against waste by a Canal & River Trust initiative to sign up paddle boarding clubs, and other community groups, to formally adopt parts of the waterways it looks after.

Kim Bonk, Bonkers owner said:

“We love being on the river, and we want to make sure everyone else can enjoy it too,”

“The River Avon is beautiful but, even on one of the cleanest rivers in the UK, it is surprising how much we pick up on our regular litter picks.”