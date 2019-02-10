Pair Bailed As Police Investigate Fatal Stafford House Fire

Two people have been bailed by Staffordshire Police, as investigations continue into a fatal house fire in Stafford.

A 24 year old woman and 28 year old man were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence.

It follows the death of four children last week at the house in Sycamore Lane, in the Highfields area of Stafford.

The children have been named as Riley Holt, aged eight, Keegan Unitt, aged six, three year old Olly Unitt and four year old Tilly Rose Unitt.

A fifth child, named locally as Jack, was taken to hospital after escaping through a window.

His mother, Natalie Unitt and her partner, Chris Moulton were also able to escape and were taken to hospital.

Police warned the public not to jump to conclusion after the arrests of the man and woman, saying they ..."are living at an address out of the area,".